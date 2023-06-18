The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) open up about their return to WWE following an ugly departure in 2020. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, spoke in detail about this topic on the latest edition of their Talk’N’Shop podcast. The multi-time tag champions begin by discussing their return to WWE and how they didn’t expect to be welcomed back with open arms. Here is their exchange.

Anderson: Well it was a pretty surreal day (The Good Brothers’ return to WWE) because like we’ve said a couple of times, I think we kind of thought WWE was in the rearview mirror. Gallows: I think we kind of thought that after our exit and some of our content, some of the things we were doing, we weren’t gonna be welcomed back with open arms but we were. It was great. Anderson: Business was business and we moved on, we worked it all out and I think we made one of the greatest returns of all time, and you can look back and you can see that. Gallows: Well, people are gonna look back and debate that and I’ve seen some really great returns. But if you go back and watch it and you listen, it’s really hard to ‘crizzap’ on that.

They add that they could have returned a few weeks earlier in Edmonton, but are happy that they pulled the trigger on a return in Brooklyn.

Anderson: Little known fact, we almost debuted in Edmonton, in Canada a couple weeks before that (Barclays Center show in October). Gallows: We were happy that logistically and with what was going on in prior commitments that it didn’t work out. Not because we don’t like Edmonton. We had a great time in Edmonton but we knew that the New York faithful would give it to us and I think Edmonton would have given it to us as well but, New York’s a hot place to make a comeback. We’ve been lucky with two WWE debuts together, first being Staples Center in Los Angeles and then the return in the Barclays Center, New York City. WWE Staples but kind of old school, old school BULLET CLUB Staples like maybe you call it a smarter audience, I don’t know. But they always are welcoming and give us a little love. We love that.

Later, Gallows and Anderson say that they pitched for AJ Styles to return to NJPW to help Anderson retain the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship. However, the idea never came to fruition.

Anderson: This will be good clickbait as well. We were doing a FaceTime with — it was our boss at the time, Triple H, Gallows, Anderson, A.J. Styles and we were figuring out what we were gonna do. This would have probably been in September and maybe August? I don’t know but end of August, whatever it was. But we’d almost basically decided on A.J. Styles coming over and helping me win that match versus (Hiroshi) Tanahashi (at NJPW Burning Spirit) and then, the very next night would’ve been Monday Raw. Gallows: So we had to travel and get to Raw which would’ve been… Anderson: That would have got us to Edmonton for a re-debut. Gallows: But we would’ve not made it. Anderson: We wouldn’t have made it, yes. Gallows: Logistically, that would’ve been awesome. Anderson: Well that is what almost happened.

