NJPW issued the following press release announcing that company star DOUKI will be missing today’s New Japan Road event due to a fever. This is the second straight show the LIJ member has been pulled from because of his illness. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish him a speedy recovery. Full details, including DOUKI’s replacement, can be found below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

DOUKI, who was scheduled to appear tonight on night seven of New Japan Road, will be absent today out of an abundance of caution, and to allow a full recovery after presenting with a fever yesterday.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing DOUKI wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to tonight’s card

7th Match

DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & SANADA vs Yota Tsuji, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI ->

TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & SANADA vs Yota Tsuji, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi

NJPW joins fans in wishing DOUKI a quick return to full health.