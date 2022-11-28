WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”

During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.

“Ronda Rousey came out saying, ‘I’m taking the name women’s out of the title.’ I’m like, ‘What the f*ck for?’ I mean, so we just call it ‘The Title?’ Intercontinental is for men. I get what she’s saying, right? But then if we just have ‘SmackDown,’ does that mean then it’s for men and women? Is it an intergender now? I’m confused but I understand what she’s trying to say.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes