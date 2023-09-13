NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 has his opponent for the NWA Samhain pay-per-view in Cleveland, OH, which is right up the road from his hometown.

It was previously announced that EC3 will put the title on the line in the main event of Samhain for his big homecoming. Last night’s NWA Powerrr episode saw EC3 call NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer out for a talk. EC3 proceeded to offer Latimer a title shot at Samhain, but Latimer must relinquish the NWA World Television Title due to the Lucky Seven Rule. Latimer has successfully defended his title 7 times in a row, so he’s now able to cash the title in for a shot at the Worlds Heavyweight Title.

Latimer’s wife, Kamille, ended up having words with EC3 as she accused him of politicking with the boss to get his current spot. Latimer ended up accepting the challenge and said he will see EC3 in Cleveland. This looks like it will be EC3’s first big title defense since becoming champion by defeating Tyrus in a Bullrope Match at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show Night Two event on August 27. Tyrus was forced to retire with the loss.

NWA boss Billy Corgan has promised surprises at Samhain, which will be a Halloween-themed extravaganza. The show is being billed as “The Ultimate Night of Spooktacular Wrestling Action in Cleveland,” and the most “sinister” and the most “diabolically violent” pay-per-view in NWA history. Samhain promises to “send chills down your spine and leave you on the edge of your seat.”

The inaugural NWA Samhain pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at the TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, OH. The event will air live on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Host & Master of Ceremonies: “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. EC3 (c)

