D-Von Dudley made an appearance on Good Karma Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what it was like to produce 24/7 Title segments in the company.

Dudley jokingly said the segment went downhill once he left the company.

“The one thing I can take credit for except for the physicality of it was the 24/7 Title. With Reggie, jumping, doing all that with (Akira) Tozawa and (R) Truth. Right before my back surgery, just about every one of those segments were mine. Vince (McMahon) gave me full (control). He goes, ‘D-Von, do what you wanna do. I trust you’ and I was like, ‘Alright, cool’ and the whole thing, I forgot how it went down, excuse me. They didn’t want him to come in and use a trampoline like Kalisto and we were by ringside and I was like, ‘How the hell are you gonna get in this ring?’ He’s very athletic and he worked for Cirque du Soleil for so many years before he came into WWE. So he knew certain things but he was like, ‘D-Von, I don’t think I can do it.’ So I went back to the office, I said, ‘Okay. Please. Please let us use the trampoline. I’m telling you it’s gonna work.’ He trusted me, he used it and he’s been using it from that point on. It was great, I loved it. It was one of my highest moments where I can say, as a producer, I can take full credit because Vince let me use my creative juices on that and then after I left, that’s when everything went downhill (he laughed).”

