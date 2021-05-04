Earlier this morning NJPW held night two of their Dontaku tour, where IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the gold after a long and grueling battle. This marks the Aerial Assassin’s first successful title defense since dethroning Kota Ibushi at last month’s Sakura Genesis.

This means that the headlining bout for the May 29th Wrestle Grand Slam special will be Ospreay once again defending the IWGP World Heavyweight championship against top superstar/rival, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker was named as the main event closer for the show, which will take place at the historic Tokyo Dome, the home of NJPW’s yearly WrestleKingdom pay per view. NJPW issued the following question after today’s Dontaku event: “After a Rainmaker led directly to Shingo Takagi’s demise, Ospreay must now look ahead to May 29, and the man who invented the move. Can Ospreay finally vanquish Kazuchika Okada?”

Stay tuned for more matchups to be announced for Wrestle Grand Slam.