Tonight’s WWE SmackDown main event will determine who challenges WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

As seen in the video below from Alyse Ashton, it’s been announced that SmackDown will be headlined by a Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to Reigns for a title shot at the Rumble pay-per-view.

The Gauntlet Match participants are King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan, who has also been announced for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at this link. Other matches announced for tonight are WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E defending against Apollo Crews, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

