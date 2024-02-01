A big update on one of the industry’s biggest free agents, Mercedes Moné.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select and Andrew Zarian from Mat Men Radio, The CEO is not only AEW bound, but now has a timeframe of when fans can expect her to appear. Both report that the plan is for Moné to “physically appear” for AEW in March, and that it will likely happen after the Revolution pay-per-view. At this time, it is not known when she will be making her wrestling debut for the promotion.

Moné made splashes in 2023 when she debuted for NJPW at WrestleKingdom 17, then became the promotion’s second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. She would go on to compete for the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, but sustained an injury that has kept her sidelined ever since. She did make a cameo appearance at AEW ALL In in London, but was just seen in the crowd.

