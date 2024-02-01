Mustafa Ali continues on with his campaign.

The former WWE star took to social media to announce that he will be addressing the TNA faithful on this evening’s episode on AXS TV.

Citizens of @ThisIsTNA, Hand in hand, we can make change a reality. Join me TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, as I address the great citizens of TNA. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jI7C3y3ZqU — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) February 1, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!

-Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

-TNA World Tag Team Championship Best-of-Three Series Match #1: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

-Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight

-Frankie Kazarian will explain his actions

-Mustafa Ali to address TNA fans