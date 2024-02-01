John Laurinaitis has broken his silence on the latest lawsuit made against him and Vince McMahon by Janel Grant.

Through his attorney, Edward Brennan, Laurinaitis denied the allegations in a statement to VICE, and promised that the truth about Ms. Grant’s claims will surface.

Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.

Laurinaitis and McMahon were both accused of sexually assaulting Grant in the WWE corporate offices, wih the lawsuit claiming that McMahon trafficked Grant to Laurinaitis and an unnamed star, who is believed to be Brock Lesnar. McMahon also denied the allegations and promised to fight the lawsuit in court.