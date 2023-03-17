Maki Itoh loves GCW.

The Japanese star recently spoke with Fightful about her work for the promotion, and how she’s developed a wonderful chemistry with Deathmatch King Nick Gage. Itoh adds that she wouldn’t mind challenging the MDK leader for the GCW championship at some point. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much she loves performing for GCW:

I love the vibe at GCW. I love Tokyo Joshi Pro, but I’m used to it and I know how to get a reaction from the fans. For the fans at GCW, it’s not easy to get a reaction. That is a challenge for me and is something I’m learning. One day, I hope to get them reacting at the snap of my fingers. I hope to continue performing at GCW and teaming with Nick Gage going forward.

On her chemistry with Nick Gage:

We had not spoken before Nick did a promo asking ‘where is my fucking gang?’ I entered the ring and somehow, we had a unique chemistry and bonding. After that promo, we spoke to each other backstage and wrestle. It’s a very unique friendship. I gave him a unique t-shirt and he was very happy about it.

Thinks she can beat Gage for the GCW world title:

Nick Gage. I am confident I can take the belt [GCW World Title] off him. Right now, I want to learn from him, but maybe in the future, once I have all the tools, I’m going to take the belt and perhaps run GCW by myself.

In an interview from the end of last year, Itoh named Orange Cassidy and Minoru Suzuki as dream opponents. You can read about that here.