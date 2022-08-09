AEW superstar Malakai Black shared a new video on his TikTok channel revealing that he’s been dealing with a pretty significant back injury, one that the House of Black leader thought was going to force him into retirement. The former NXT champion writes:

“Till about 3 months ago I was dealing with a back injury I was convinced was going to force me into retirement, but after a literal year of treatment that went from working to complete failure on several occasions we all of a sudden hit the correct vertebrae during a dry needling session and everything released. From there we were able to rehab and strengthen. You can check video 2 for this horrendous view and my personal reaction to it. However, allowing me now a few months later to slowly move back into deadlifting and a few more compound moves.”

Black debuted in AEW back in July of 2021, so one would assume that he suffered the back injury right around that time. He has not missed any time, but has been noticeably limited in his in-ring time.