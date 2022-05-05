AEW superstar Malakai Black recently joined the Universal Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how top WWE talents Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were there for him during what he calls, confusing times in WWE. Check out what the House of Black leader had to say about K.O. and Rollins in the highlights below.

How Seth Rollins is a lot smarter than people think, and was there for him when he needed it:

I have to give a special thanks to both Seth [Rollins] and Kevin [Owens] because they held my head up high during those times of complete confusion. Seth was also someone who was there for me with a lot of advice and a lot of knowledge and a lot of, ‘Try this angle. Try that. So if you think about your character, what would you do this way?’ And he really made me think. You know, because Seth is a lot smarter than what people realize he is in this business. People don’t understand how long he’s been on top because I don’t care what people think, that guy’s been a top player for them for almost like a decade almost? He’s been a high-profile guy, even from his NXT days, he was a high-profile player there to being a high-profile player on the — he’s so smart

Throws similar praise to Kevin Owens, who Black says checked on him every week:

The same goes for Kevin, right? Kevin, in those last few matches, right before I rang the door and basically said, boss, we need to have a conversation because what the hell is happening? Kevin would check on me every single week because he knew what was going on and he knew that it wasn’t right and he knew that, you know, what was being presented and what I was promised was what I was given would flip flop literally every Monday and it drove me insane. Like it drove me insane because I was just like, what is going on? But again, reflection of the pandemic and Kevin would check on me every single week after TV or basically going like, ‘Hey man, penny for your thoughts and I understand that this is not the easy part. I understand this is the frustrating part’ but you know, really trying to keep my morale high, you [Chris Dunn] tried to keep my morale high but prominently so, I think we all tried to keep each other’s morale high because yeah, it was a pretty grim kind of phase in the whole — in the WWE universe.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)