Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. It was reported that Rose was released due to the risqué content she was posting to her FanTime account, where she’s since made $1 million.

Below are highlights from Rose’s tell-all interview on The Tamron Hall Show, which airs in syndication:

* Rose said she was originally scheduled to defend the title against Perez at NXT New Year’s Evil tonight. She said the past few months have been crazy, and she’s grateful and blessed for what has happened

* Hall asked about the December 14 release and Rose said she was let go for posting “nude photos” to her fan subscription website. She said anything can happen, and plans changed. She touted her 413-day title reign and recalled how she got the phone call to go back to NXT, she saw it as an opportunity, not a demotion

* When Rose was asked to explain the pre-determined nature of WWE, she said WWE is sports entertainment and some things are planned but the physicality is very real. Hall recalled seeing Dwayne “The Rock” perform in Tampa and said there are real injuries, and the she knew then how hard the training was

* Hall asked Rose if she knew why her title reign was scripted to come to an end. Rose said she did not know, but they were coming off the momentum of a pay-per-view, and anything can happen. Rose said she was shocked at the title loss, and she admitted that she had some inclination that something was going down. Hall asked Rose when she was told that she was losing the title due to the content she was posting to FanTime. Rose said she was never told that, and while there is some confidentiality, she is a professional woman and when she’s told to do something like drop a title, that’s what she is going to do

* Rose noted that her fiance Tino Sabbatelli was in the crowd. She admitted there was some provocative material on her fan site, but she sees nothing wrong with what she does in the privacy of her own home and showing her fans some “action,” whether it’s photo shoots or a look at her daily personal life, and that’s what she was doing. Hall joked that they were showing the audience life as a couple, adding that this was a morning show, not some “hot” content. Rose said you must remember that you can’t believe everything you see on the internet as not everything is accurate. She said when she shos sexy photos on her website, just as she has done on Instagram, there’s nothing wrong with that

* Hall mentioned reports that said WWE warned Rose to take down the content on her subscription site, and asked if that was true. Rose noted that “again, there is confidentiality and I can’t really address that, but there was one warning to take it down and I complied.”

* Hall pointed to how WWE says they are family-friendly, but they also posted a photo of Rose wearing nothing but two title belts. She asked Rose if that was WWE being hypocritical, and the crowd reacted as if they thought it was. Rose said she has no control over how WWE runs their company, and what they think is right or wrong, but there was never any full nudity on her subscription site, and she would never post anything that would harm her brand. Rose reiterated that there was no full nudity

* Hall asked Rose why she was targeted by WWE. Rose doesn’t think she was targeted, but everyone has their own opinion. Hall asked Rose if she was wronged by WWE. Rose said everything happens for a reason and with everything that has happened, she can’t say she was wronged. Rose is forever grateful for everything WWE has presented her with. She added, “I’m very hurt, 100%. No one wants to get that call that they are being fired from any job.”

* Rose said she’s very hurt and very disappointed. She touted some of her NXT success with the titles, and how she formed Toxic Attraction with two younger women that she “brought up” and got to see them in the beginnings of their careers while they were younger than her, which was rewarding to Rose

* Rose said losing the title was a gut-punch but at the end of the day, her purpose was gone and she felt confused. She had a lot of things going through her head on the drive home that night. She said there are always unanswered questions but she loved WWE and the platform, and what it presented her with. She reiterated how she is forever grateful to WWE

* Hall said the show asked WWE for comment but WWE did not respond

* Hall mentioned Rose’s brother Richie passing away at 40 years old a few months back, and asked how that played into Rose losing her dream job. Rose said it was really difficult but her brother was her guardian angel, and she believes he is looking over her, and he is giving back now. She said her brother dealt with mental health issues while he was alive, and she really tried to be there for him. Rose’s family was in the crowd for the show, according to Hall

* Hall asked Rose if she is OK, and said her fans want to know if she’s OK. Rose said she is OK, and that’s why she wanted to come on the show, to tell her fans she’s grateful for the outpouring of support. She said it was nice to see how she was a trending topic on Twitter when she was released

* Rose said we are all human and we have our moments, but we are OK. She’s ready for the future and for what’s to come. Rose said all of this has made her the strong woman she is today

* Hall asked if there’s a scenario where Rose could return to WWE and take back what she’s earned. Rose said she’s not looking back as that’s her past, but “never say never.” Rose said she doesn’t know what the future holds, but she hasn’t taken down the fan site. Hall asked if she would take it down as part of a condition to return to WWE, and Rose said this “would have to be a conversation”

* Hall asked if it was true that Rose made a million dollars off FanTime. Rose said this happened in two and a half weeks. The crowd clapped and Hall joked that maybe she’s in the wrong business. Hall asked if Rose could’ve made that kind of money in WWE. Rose said long-term she could have, it would’ve taken her a while. She added that she made more on FanTime than she could have in the immediate future with WWE. Rose said money isn’t everything, and Hall said “owning her brand and image” is. Rose said holding those things is valuable, and what the future holds for her is that she can have complete brand and creative control, and she can self-monetize while having a direct relationship with her fans. Rose said you can be here today and gone tomorrow in show business, and you have to prepare. Hall congratulated Rose on taking steps to take care of herself

Rose is still under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, meaning she can’t make her next big pro wrestling move until after Tuesday, March 14.

