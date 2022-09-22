The Grapsody podcast recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Maria Kanellis, where the trio got Kanellis’ thoughts on NWA President Billy Corgan deciding not to run another all-female Empowerrr 2 pay-per-view this year following the success of last year’s event. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Billy Corgan’s comments on not holding an Empowerrr 2, and how it relates to her Women’s Wrestling Army show:

“I think it depends on what women you’re looking at. For his promotion, he has a certain view of the women he has in his promotion and what type of women he wants in his promotion and what kind of stories he wants to tell with those women. We have a showing coming up on November 4 and 5 in Chicago and we’re going to have 25-30 women. There will be 25ish women on both days. We also have many different styles of wrestling. If you go across the board, we could have 40. If Bobby Cruise wasn’t telling me no on certain people, then I’d be like, ‘Okay.’ Bobby is the one where he’s like, ‘I know you want to have WrestleMania every time we have a women’s show, but we can’t do that.’ ‘Well, why not?’ [laughs] That is tough.”

Understands where Corgan is coming from as EmPowerrr is a PPV event that needs to be sold to the public:

“It’s also, EmPowerrr is a pay-per-view. If you’re trying to sell pay-per-views, are there enough women out there to sell pay-per-views? Maybe he’s looking at it in that way. For his audience, are there enough women to sell pay-per-views? For our show, we have 25 to 30 women we work with regularly. In Ring of Honor, we were working with about 25 women every taping.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)