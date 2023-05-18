Mark Andrews discusses his return to IMPACT Wrestling.

The former NXT U.K. tag champion will be teaming with Flash Morgan Webster to challenge the Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) for the IMPACT tag team championship at the May 26th Under Siege pay-per-view event.

Andrews, who last wrestled for IMPACT back in 2016, spoke about his return on his My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast. Here is what he had to say.

I had my first big break in wrestling with IMPACT back in 2014. I was 21 and I won their TV show, British Bootcamp, which is like Britain’s Got Talent for British wrestlers. It was a great experience and I had two years with the company. The fact that I’m able to go back, not only to IMPACT, but I get to bring two of my mates as well, Dani Luna and Flash Morgan Webster. I’m buzzing.

Andrews was released from his WWE contract back in the summer of 2022.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)