The first matchup for the May 24th edition of AEW Dynamite has been announced.

The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) will be defending the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship against The Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. This match was made after the Swiss-Superman defeated Rey Fenix in Double Jeopardy singles contest one week ago.

As of now this is the only matchup announced for the May 24th Dynamite, which will be the final Dynamite ahead of the company’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The latest card for Double or Nothing can be found here.

Stay tuned.