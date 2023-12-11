Mark Briscoe isn’t happy with WWE.

The pro wrestling veteran and AEW and ROH star took to social media this weekend to vent his frustrations regarding the official WWE on FOX Twitter (X) account using his popular catchphrase, “Dem Boyz.”

“For real?? This sh*t is hilarious,” he said in a reply to a WWE On FOX post with a photo of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits from SmackDown with the caption, ‘DEM BOYZ!'”

Briscoe added, “Triple H, whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence.”