The road to a future WWE rivalry between CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins continued on Saturday night.

At the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop in Utica, New York on Saturday, December 9, 2023, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins acknowledged the fans chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” during his match.

Rollins got on the microphone and addressed the crowd

“Excuse me, who’s that? Serious question: was that guy on the show tonight,” Rollins said of Punk’s appearance at the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event going on at the same time.

Rollins continued, “He’s the ‘Best in the World’, right? Nah, nah, in all seriousness, I’m the best in the friggin’ world! Cause every single town, every single night, doesn’t matter the opponent, I show up, and I show out!”

Check out the video below.