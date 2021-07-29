During his interview with TV Insider, Mark Henry spoke on what he views will be the differences between AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. Here’s what he had to say:

I can tell you right now there is going to be a lot more humor in the commentating,” he noted. “As far as the show, AEW speaks for itself as a brand. You know what you’re going to get with the excitement, the athleticism. We want to make sure it’s more deliberate and shocking to the system. I think that AEW has already done that. My job is not to change anything. I’m just knocking some of the dust off and making a prettier picture. The business has never been better here. Every day it surges forward.

