During his interview with The Dallas Morning News, Mark Henry spoke on working with the larger wrestlers in AEW amongst others. Here’s what he had to say:

Darby Allin, a lot of stuff outside of wrestling. Will Hobbs, in wrestling. He had a match with [Adam] Page two weeks ago that was the best match he’s ever had. All of the big guys, I want them to concentrate and focus on being big guys. There’s a negative stigmatism to being big in wrestling – you’re not athletic, you can’t move, you can’t flip or fly. There’s a place for it if you’re the big guy, and it’s my job to teach them and give them the understanding. All of them know how, but my expertise is when and why?

Credit: Dallas Morning News.