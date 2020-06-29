 Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination

Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination

12 comments

On The Broke Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mark Henry is asked to pick modern-day wrestlers to be in a new Nation of Domination. Henry lists off the New Day, the Street Profits, and Kevin Owens.

When Austin asks him to elaborate on Kevin Owens, he said he’d fill the role of the Owen Hart. “Like Owen, the Black Hart. From Canada.”

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy