WWE touted today that Mars and 2K have extended their partnership to sponsor WrestleMania. WWE issued the following:

MARS AND 2K EXTEND WRESTLEMANIA® PARTNERSHIP

SNICKERS® and WWE® 2K24 Named Presenting Partners of WrestleMania XL

STAMFORD, Conn., February 29, 2024 – Mars, Take-Two Interactive and WWE (NYSE: TKO) today announced that SNICKERS® and WWE® 2K24 will continue their union as the Presenting Partners of WrestleMania, which takes place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This marks the third consecutive year that the two powerhouse brands have combined to serve as Presenting Partners for WWE’s pop culture extravaganza. WrestleMania XL has already broken records including more than 90,000 tickets sold on the first day.

Ahead of the biggest matches of the year at WrestleMania, SNICKERS and WWE 2K24 will continue their multi-platform campaign from last year on the Road to WrestleMania.

“SNICKERS is proud to return to WrestleMania, bringing a satisfying solution to WWE fans around the world” said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Vice President, Mars Wrigley. “We look forward to showing up for the passionate fanbase with WWE 2K24 as presenting partners for WrestleMania XL, bringing fans what is sure to be one of the most exciting sporting events of 2024.”

“While fans can relive forty years of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24, we’ll once again tag-team with SNICKERS to co-present WrestleMania XL,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sports at 2K. “We’ll be cheering on our cover Superstars: Rallying Cody Rhodes to ‘Finish the Story,’ rooting for Rhea Ripley to defend her title, and looking forward to Bianca Belair putting on the ‘EST’ WrestleMania performance of all.”

“WrestleMania XL is shaping up to be the biggest event in WWE history and we are excited to take our partnership with 2K and Snickers to new heights as the brands unite for a third consecutive year,” said Grant Norris-Jones, EVP & Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.

Both brands will be showcased during WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX leading up to WrestleMania, as well as during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show and WrestleMania each day on Peacock. The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel in the world.

For more information on WWE 2K24, visit the game’s official website for a full breakdown of the pre-order details, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K24 or subscribe on YouTube.

WrestleMania XL takes place Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6 live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Limited tickets are still available via ticketmaster.com.

