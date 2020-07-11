Marshall Von Erich Provides Status Update With MLW

Major League Wrestling tag team champion Marshall Von Erich took to Twitter this evening to alert fans that he and his brother Ross are sticking with MLW. He writes, “For those of you who have been asking our future is with
@MLW @RossVonErich.”
The Von Erichs won the MLW tag titles from Dynasty (MJF and Richard Holliday) at the November 2nd Saturday Night SuperFight pay per view. On their names alone MLW has sold out venues in the Texas area, with Ross and Marshall’s t-shirt being one of MLW’s hottest selling items.
