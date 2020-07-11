Kofi Kingston Thinks Charlize Theron Could Fit In The WWE

WWE superstar Kofi Kingson spoke with actress Charlize Theron to talk about her new movie, The Old Guard. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

It’s common place for you to be playing that badass role, in the lead role. I mean, “Atomic Blonde”, “Hancock”, even “Mad Max [Fury Road]”, so I didn’t realize that was you in Mad Max! But I just feel like you do such a great job of playing these characters. For me, I loved kung-fu movies growing up, so I really appreciate, like, the fight scenes.” Kingston admitted, “like, my wife doesn’t like all the fight scenes in movies, but I love them!

Kingston says Theron could fit right into the WWE:

I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE Superstar because there [are] a lot of those similarities,” Kingston suggested. “You’re talking about discipline. The fact that, again, for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally, like, I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch, or like a Sasha Banks. Do you know what I mean? Or Bayley, or Charlotte! I feel like you would fit right in.

Theron’s response:

Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where? I know we’re in a crisis situation right now, so it’s not any time soon, but that sounds awesome and I will get my ass kicked. So that would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor. But that would be so much fun!” Theron added, “I”m taking you up on this!”

Full highlights are below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)