A huge AEW Trios titles matchup has been announced for next week’s Dynamite in Winnipeg.

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews), fresh off winning the titles at Revolution, will be defending the gold against The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and The Jericho Appreciation Society, led by former world champion and top superstar, Chris Jericho.

Jericho called out the House of Black on tonight’s episode and declared his group the next challengers to their Trios titles. This brought out The Elite, who made their case for being the next challengers. Malakai Black then cut a spooky promo saying the House of Black would defend against both teams.

You can see how the segment played out below.