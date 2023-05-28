Master Wato is the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 30.
The NJPW star defeated Titan in the tournament finals earlier this morning. He will now received a future opportunity at Hiromu Takahashi and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
『BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.30』(5/28)を公開‼️
場内大熱狂🔥一進一退の凄まじい攻防💥
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.30を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 優勝決定戦 @Master_Wato × @Titan_cmll
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2023
.@Titan_cmll "Diving Foot Stomp"
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2023
This marks Wato’s first ever BOSJ win. He finished the tournament 7-2, picking up victories over Mike Bailey and Titan in succession. NJPW has yet to announce when he will have his title showdown with Takahashi.
