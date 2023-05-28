Master Wato is the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 30.

The NJPW star defeated Titan in the tournament finals earlier this morning. He will now received a future opportunity at Hiromu Takahashi and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

This marks Wato’s first ever BOSJ win. He finished the tournament 7-2, picking up victories over Mike Bailey and Titan in succession. NJPW has yet to announce when he will have his title showdown with Takahashi.

