ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli is set to make his long-awaited NJPW debut at the upcoming Dominion pay-per-view.

It was announced at today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finals that Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Shota Umino will challenge NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii at Dominion.

Castagnoli debuted for AEW at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in 2022, defeating current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. This will be his official NJPW debut.

NJPW Dominion will take place on Sunday, June 4 from the Osaka-jō Hall in Osaka, Japan. It will air live on NJPW World. Below is the updated card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Yota Tsuji vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Jeff Cobb vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

NEVER Openweight Title Match

El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay (c)

Vacant IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi)

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Shota Umino vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament Finals

Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

Winner will earn a future match with IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

