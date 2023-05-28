ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli is set to make his long-awaited NJPW debut at the upcoming Dominion pay-per-view.
It was announced at today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finals that Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Shota Umino will challenge NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii at Dominion.
Castagnoli debuted for AEW at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in 2022, defeating current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. This will be his official NJPW debut.
NJPW Dominion will take place on Sunday, June 4 from the Osaka-jō Hall in Osaka, Japan. It will air live on NJPW World. Below is the updated card:
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Yota Tsuji vs. SANADA (c)
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi (c)
NJPW World Television Title Match
Jeff Cobb vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)
NEVER Openweight Title Match
El Phantasmo vs. David Finlay (c)
Vacant IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match
House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi)
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match
ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Shota Umino vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament Finals
Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay
Winner will earn a future match with IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.
