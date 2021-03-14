The NWA will be presenting their first pay-per-view in over a year later this month as the Back for the Attack event will air on March 21st at 4 pm EST with the price tag of $19.99.

The first match for the show has been announced, which is Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson.

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, and Kamille were previously advertised to appear.