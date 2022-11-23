This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy as there were three bouts that had 14:50 or more of TV time.

The opener, which saw The Brawling Brutes defeat The Judgment Day, had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias defeating Alpha Academy had 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s win over Baron Corbin ha 17:50 of TV time, and Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event had 18:00.

Despite being a SmackDown Superstar, McIntyre is currently 5-0 in RAW TV matches this year. He defeated Corbin on this week’s RAW, defeated Kevin Owens by DQ on the August 15 RAW, then the June 25 RAW saw McIntyre defeat Theory by DQ before teaming with Bobby Lashley for a tag team win over Theory and Sheamus, and the March 28 RAW saw Drew defeat Corbin and Madcap Moss in a Handicap Match. McIntyre also picked up a red brand dark match win on April 11, teaming with The New Day for a win over The Bloodline.

Courtesy of Fightful Select, below are WWE Producers for this week's RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

* The show-opening men’s War Games promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day was produced by Jamie Noble

* Johnny Gargano vs. Omos was produced by Shane Helms

* Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by Jason Jordan

* Elias and Matt Riddle vs Alpha Academy was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin was produced by Adam Pearce

* The segment with The O.C. and The Judgment Day was produced by Jamie Noble

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Petey Williams

* Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller for WWE Main Event was produced by Shane Helms, while Alba Fyre vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by Molly Holly. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers

