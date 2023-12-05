WWE returns to the MVP Arena in Albany, New York this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

– Drew McIntyre promo

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

– Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

– 2 out of 3 falls: DIY vs. Imperium

– Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

– Cody Rhodes promo

– Creed Bros vs. Judgment Day (Dominik & JD)

– World Title: Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Albany, N.Y.