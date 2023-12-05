Frankie Kazarian bet on himself and is super proud of that decision.

The TNA (Impact) star decided to leave AEW back in January of this year and return to his old promotion, where he is a former multi-time X-Division Champion and vows to become world champion before his time is done. Kazarian has been heavily featured in TNA since he left AEW, proving to himself that the decision was worth it. To celebrate it Kazarian wrote the following on X (Twitter):

In January I made a difficult, but VERY necessary decision. I decided to bet on myself. It resulted in the most rewarding, successful & overall fun years of my career. I urge all of you who may be in a similar situation that action speaks louder than words. Don’t talk it, walk it.

Check out Kazarian’s post below.