Matches Announced for Next Week’s Impact Wrestling Episode

A World Heavyweight Title match and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.
It was announced during last night’s show that World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will defend in an Open Challenge next week.
Last night’s Impact episode saw Edwards retain his title over Sami Callihan in an Open Challenge. Rob Van Dam attacked Callihan before the match.
Next week’s show will also feature a No DQ match with Nevaeh and Havok vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, plus Knockouts singles action with Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace.
The storyline behind Lee vs. Grace is that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has offered a title shot to Lee, if she can take out Grace before their rematch at Emergence Night 2 on August 25.
The No DQ tag team match was made after Havok and Nevaeh defeated Steelz and Hogan by disqualification on the July 21 Impact episode.
Stay tuned for updates on next week’s Impact.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch