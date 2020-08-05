News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode – World Title Match, MJF Address, Debate, More

The road to All Out will continue during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against Darby Allin. The winner will defend against MJF at All Out, and tonight’s show will see MJF give another State of the Industry Address.
Dynamite will also feature the AEW in-ring debut of Matt Cardona, who will team with TNT Champion Cody Rhodes to face members of The Dark Order. There will also be a big 12-man match with The Elite and FTR vs. The Dark Order, plus a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy with a special guest moderator.
Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s show:
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends in a Grudge Match
* Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator
* Matt Cardona and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order
* MJF gives another State of the Industry address
* The Elite and FTR vs. The Dark Order in 12-man action
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Darby Allin
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
