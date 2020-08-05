News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode – Tag Team Titles on the Line, Takeover Qualifier, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event on August 22.

The Triple Threat main event for tonight will see Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland compete to determine the third entrant in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover. This will be Holland’s debut on the main black & yellow brand as he’s a member of the NXT UK roster.

Tonight’s show will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at Takeover. There will also be a NXT Tag Team Titles match with Imperium defending against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match

* Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

* Triple Threat Qualifier for North American Title Ladder Match at Takeover: Ridge Holland vs. Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

