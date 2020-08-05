News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode – Tag Team Titles on the Line, Takeover Qualifier, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event on August 22.
The Triple Threat main event for tonight will see Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland compete to determine the third entrant in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover. This will be Holland’s debut on the main black & yellow brand as he’s a member of the NXT UK roster.
Tonight’s show will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at Takeover. There will also be a NXT Tag Team Titles match with Imperium defending against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.
Below is the full line-up for tonight:
* NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match
* Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed
* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish
* Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai
* Triple Threat Qualifier for North American Title Ladder Match at Takeover: Ridge Holland vs. Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch