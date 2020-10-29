Two matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tommaso Ciampa will face The Velveteen Dream, and Ember Moon will go up against Dakota Kai.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special saw Ciampa cut a backstage promo on how the culture & attitudes in NXT have changed, but the talent remains the best in the world. Ciampa went on and said he was once NXT, and it’s time for him to take that back. He called Dream a 25 year old prodigy with the “IT Factor” who is always in his own way. In a reference to Dream using his cast to knock Ciampa out in the recent Triple Threat that Kushida won, Ciampa said, “The old saying goes, ‘Hit me with a cast once, shame on me, hit me with a cast twice, you’re a dead man.'”

Tonight’s show also featured a video package with Moon cutting a promo on Kai, issuing a warning to her after what happened last week when Kai attacked after Moon’s win over Jessi Kamea. Moon said Kai will not like the receipt that she’s about to get.

Below are the new promos from Moon and Ciampa.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT episode.

"How does that old saying go? Hit me with the cast once, shame on you. Hit me with the cast twice, you're a ." – @NXTCiampa #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/3urGlaJ4Xb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020

