Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Ever-Rise’s Chase Parker and Matt Martel will face Mansoor and Curt Stallion.

WWE noted how Mansoor will enter the tag team bout with his undefeated record.

WWE has also announced August Grey vs. Tony Nese for tonight’s show. This match was made after Nese and Ariya Daivari attacked Grey backstage last week, before Nese helped Daivari defeat Grey in singles action.

Stay tuned for more on WWE 205 Live. Below is the preview for tonight’s episode:

Mansoor and Stallion battle Ever-Rise, Grey collides with Nese on 205 Live After three different iterations of “Bolly-Rise” combined to go 0-3 over the last three weeks, Ever-Rise are looking to get back in the win column without the assistance of The Bollywood Boyz. Accomplishing such a feat will be much easier said that done, however, as they’ll tangle with Mansoor and Curt Stallion, who were each part of the quartet that dealt “Bolly-Rise” a loss in last week’s Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Mansoor enters tonight’s bout with his undefeated record intact, while Stallion came within an eyelash of winning the NXT Cruiserweight Champion from Santos Escobar and also scored the winning pinfall last week against “Bolly-Rise.” August Grey had a rough night on last week’s 205 Live, as he caught a pre-match beatdown in the backstage area when Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari suddenly ambushed him during an interview. And right when he appeared to be closing in on a victory against Daivari Dinero later that evening, The Premier Athlete interfered to tee up his comrade for a controversial win. Can The Life of the Party somehow overcome the odds this week? Don’t miss what is certain to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

