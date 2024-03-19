AEW star Matt Hardy, along with his wife Reby Hard, were in attendance for last night’s episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina. This led to some speculation that the Broken One was meeting with WWE as it has become public knowledge that his AEW contract is set to expire this month.

Fightful Select has since denied that rumor, stating in a new report that Hardy is still technically under contract with AEW for now, and that the two sides have had talks about him remaining on the roster. A friend of Reby’s invited her and Matt to sit in their suite at the PNC Arena, which is Raw was, so they went. They stayed for about 90-minutes.

