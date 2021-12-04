Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona recently filed to trademark the term “Deathmatch King” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandising purposes. The former GCW champion used the term after defeating top indie sensation Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming to capture the title.

The filing was made on November 30th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

GS0251: Mark For: DEATHMATCH KING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.