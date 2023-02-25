Matt Cardona appeared on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.and during it, he looked back on his Intercontinental Championship win at WWE WrestleMania 32. Here are the highlights:

Being booked for the match:

“Just being in that match was a win for me. Just to have a WrestleMania entrance and to see my name in a WrestleMania program … it was cool. Then days before [the show], they told me I was gonna win.”

The moment when he won the title:

“I ended up winning the Intercontinental title. My dad genuinely jumped the guardrail and slid into the ring. It’s a moment I will never ever forget. That moment was very very special to me.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc