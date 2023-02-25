While doing a “K&S WrestleFest” virtual signing, Gangrel discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Gangrel revealed he has an opponent in mind for his eventual retirement match and that’s Edge as they were part of the Brood together alongside Christian in WWE.

“To be honest, I would like that one-on-one match with Edge,” he said. I started there with him, I’d like to finish it with him, the Gangrel character. The vampire character started in Puerto Rico, but Gangrel [in] WWE, what everybody knows me as, I think I would like to do one more match with Edge. That would be cool.”

