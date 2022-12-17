Top industry superstar and former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona recently joined Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on getting to work witH IMPACT, how the promotion helped give him his confidence back, and how solid of a product IMPACT has been putting out over the years. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says working for IMPACT has been great and gave him his confidence back:

IMPACT has been so much fun. IMPACT kind of gave me the first bigger opportunity, once I got released from WWE, and it definitely helped me get my confidence back. Getting to do the stuff with Chelsea Green, and with Brian Meyers with the Major Players has been a lot of fun. But I’m not sure what’s next for me in IMPACT.

Says the IMPACT product is solid with a great roster and flushed out stories:

I think it’s great, I think that the roster is awesome, I think the actual show, if people watch it, it’s an awesome show, where things make sense, and the storylines, they actually have a beginning, middle, and end. I just think that a lot of people have given up on IMPACT, and they don’t want to give it another chance. And I think that’s a shame, because it’s a great, great product.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)