Matt Cardona is grateful for his pro wrestling career.

The Indy God has been on a tear since getting released from WWE in 2020, which includes multiple champion reigns across several companies. He was the NWA World Champion, the IMPACT Digital Media Champion, the GCW World Champion, and held titles in several other indies during that time. Cardona has also gone viral on several occasions, like when he attacked Nick Gage in GCW or showed up in AEW.

In a new tweet, Cardona reflects on the past three years of his life, ones that he calls the best and most successful of his career.

These 3 years (really 2 because of that fucking pandemic) being a “free agent” has been the most fun time of career. I don’t care how you define success…accolades, money, happiness…it’s been the most successful I’ve ever been in my career. Pro wrestling is all I’ve ever wanted to do…and I’m fortunate I’ve been able to do it for 20 years. Fuck proving people wrong. I just want to prove my fans and myself right. Everyone has a different path. Nobody…NOBODY has been counted out (by “the office”, the fans, fuck…even myself) and has come back more times than me! If you want this (or anything) bad enough, go for it! I still am. #StillHere #AlwayzReady #IndyGod #DeathmatchKing

In a recent interview, Cardona said that winning the WWE world title is still on his bucket list, but there’s no rush for him to return to his old company. Check out his tweet below.