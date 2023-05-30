Matt Cardona discusses his future in the pro wrestling industry.

The Indy-God spoke on this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he opened up about what he still hopes to accomplish in the industry after having a very successful career in WWE and elsewhere. Cardona states that the one title that has alluded him is the WWE championship and that he does still hope to pursue it.

Well, I mean, in general wrestling, never won the big one, never won the WWE Championship. So that’s, that’s definitely my number one. Indie wise, I’ve been to Mexico, Japan for WWE. I would love to go there on my own. So there are some things in the works but nothing concrete yet, so I would love to do that. Listen, I will go anywhere that f***ing pays me. You know what I’m saying, I’m a mark for money. If you book me, [email protected], if I have that date for you, which I probably don’t but if I do. You pay my f***ing full rate, and you give me that 50% deposit to advertise me I’ll f***ing be there. And have the best f***ing match on the show. And that’s it. If you’re paying me, I will be there.

Cardona later shoots down rumors that AEW had interest in him, but does compliment the promotion for their success, including All In London Wembley Stadium.

I mean, come on. That was so fake. Listen, I’m flattered, I think I would be great on that show. I think AEW, what they’ve been doing is fantastic. I mean, adding another show, prime time, incredible. It shows their growth, they’re on their way to maybe sell out Wembley Stadium, which is incredible. AEW is doing some great things, but no, that is not a true lineup. Unless Tony Khan calls me tomorrow. I mean, I’m a free agent for a reason, baby. I’m always ready.

One company that Cardona has been working a lot since his WWE release is IMPACT Wrestling. However, Cardona recently finished up with them at the beginning of the month. You can read why here.