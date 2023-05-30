IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new cross-promotional partnership with Animate! Columbus. Full details, including information on tickets for the joint events, can be found below.

IMPACT Wrestling and Animate! Columbus today confirmed a cross-promotional partnership, anchored around multi-day, fan-focused events from both organizations held in Columbus, Ohio in early-June, it was jointly announced.

IMPACT Wrestling presents AGAINST ALL ODDS on Friday, June 9, live from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. The following night, June 10, IMPACT Wrestling presents the AGAINST ALL ODDS FALLOUT Show, also originating from the Ohio Expo Center.

An animation celebration from GalaxyCon is Animate! Columbus, scheduled for June 9-11 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The three-day event spotlights anime, animation, cosplay, and more. Animate! Columbus features entertainment, Q&As, video and tabletop gaming, panels, costume contests, cosplay wrestling, and so much more fandom.

IMPACT Wrestling stars will appear at Animate! Columbus on Saturday, June 10, signing autographs, posing for photos and more. (See below for the schedule of IMPACT Autograph Signers.)

In addition, a late-night party with IMPACT Wrestling stars will be held Saturday night, June 10, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, alongside Animate! Columbus festivities, including a drag show, a burlesque show and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Animate! Columbus and know that the fans attending both events will be the big winners,” said IMPACT Wrestling president Scott D’Amore.

“Professional wrestling has a been a part of our company in one way or another since its inception and we are thrilled to be working alongside IMPACT Wrestling to give the fans two unique entertainment experiences in one night,” said Animate! Columbus vice president of marketing Michael Vendette.

IMPACT Wrestling Signing Schedule at Animate! Columbus on Saturday, June 10:

10am: Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards & Heath

11am: Brian Myers, Trey Miguel, Kazarian & Courtney Rush

12noon: Nick Aldis, Mickie James, Killer Kelly & Sami Callihan

1pm: PCO, Santino Marella, Joe Hendry & Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Tickets for the IMPACT Wrestling Shows

Friday night, June 9: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-presents-against-all-odds-tickets-603028583727

Saturday night, June 10: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-presents-against-all-odds-fallout-tickets-609028329127

Tickets for Animate! Columbus

https://galaxycon.com/pages/animate-columbus-tickets