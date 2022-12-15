The latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet was top industry star Matt Cardona, who spoke about a number of topics surrounding his career, which include whether the former NWA world champion has plans to return to WWE, adding that he still has goals that he would like to accomplish at the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he won’t reveal his future plans:

I appreciate you asking me this, but here’s the truth, if I were to go back, I wouldn’t reveal it here. If I wasn’t going back, I wouldn’t reveal it here. I want people talking. The more people that are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I’m the Internet Champion; then, now, and forever. Let them talk.

Says winning the WWE title is still a major goal: