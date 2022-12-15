The latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet was top industry star Matt Cardona, who spoke about a number of topics surrounding his career, which include whether the former NWA world champion has plans to return to WWE, adding that he still has goals that he would like to accomplish at the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he won’t reveal his future plans:
I appreciate you asking me this, but here’s the truth, if I were to go back, I wouldn’t reveal it here. If I wasn’t going back, I wouldn’t reveal it here. I want people talking. The more people that are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I’m the Internet Champion; then, now, and forever. Let them talk.
Says winning the WWE title is still a major goal:
One goal, I’ve been saying for a long time, is to win the WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘What can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE?’ You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do. WWE is number one. I’m not saying there is this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I’d love to go back at least one time, for sure.