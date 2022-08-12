Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona recently spoke with Comicbook to hype his return to the ring after missing several months of action due to torn bicep injury. During the interview Cardona called out Blake Christian, the man he faced when he sustained the injury, and called the rising star an unsafe worker, one he vows to get his hands on. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Christian an unsafe worker:

“He’s stiff. He’s an unsafe worker. This is legit. This should make all the dirt sheets. This should be the clickbait headline. Blake Christian is stiff and unsafe, This guy legitimately tried to tear my bicep off of my bone. Unbelievable. He should be banned from the business for what he tried to do.”

Says Christian is trying to duck him now because he knows he is coming back to action:

“This is a GCW match all the way. He’s begging Tony Khan for a job because he knows that I’m going to be back in the ring. He’s scared of me, and I don’t blame him. He almost ended my career, almost ended my life. And now I’m back ahead of schedule. Tony, please hire me. I don’t want to work him. I get it because he knows I’m going to kick his f–king a–.”