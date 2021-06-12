IMPACT star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his ongoing feud with deathmatch king Nick Gage, which saw the Long Island boy attack the GCW champion at the recent Zombie Walk event while under a hood. Cardona was heavily booed by the GCW fans at the show because many assumed it was AEW’s Jon Moxley, something Cardona only played into by portraying the Purveyor Of Violence’s mannerisms. Hear his full thoughts in the highlights below.

Says the fans booing him after attacking Nick Gage felt like a drug:

A lot of people think that I’m crazy, and maybe I am, but everyone is talking and I got the response that I wanted. It was so much fun. For so long, I was just ‘white meat babyface.’ To have these people…when the fans really don’t like you or want you there, it was like a drug for me. I loved it.

How many fans thought he was Jon Moxley after doing Mox’s mannerisms:

They were expecting Moxley. I did the [mannerisms] and they bought it! They think they are so smart, I’m doing [the mannerisms] and they bought it! How smart are you? I take off the mask and it’s this weird reaction because the people who can see my face, they think it’s me but the people behind think it’s [Moxley]. It’s cheers and boos and it was awesome.

