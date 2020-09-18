AEW superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he would love to play the bad guy and fans not wanting him in AEW:

I would love to be the bad guy because I think, there’s definitely that audience that doesn’t want me in AEW and that’s fine. Listen, you’re not gonna please everybody. I’m not about proving doubters wrong. I want to prove my supporters right, that’s what I’m always about. But if I had to flip the switch and be a bad guy, I’m telling you, you would hate me.

His Youtube show growing in popularity and how Triple H reacted when he used WrestleMania footage:

I believe it was episode seven, around WrestleMania that year, where someone went to the WrestleMania press conference and he asked John Cena, The Miz who’s the WWE Champion and Triple H why I wasn’t on TV and he sent me all their responses and I just put ‘em on my show because I thought it was so great that at the WrestleMania press conference or the red carpet, wherever it was, that someone was asking about me and the responses were great, I put it on the show and I remember the next week, Stephanie McMahon came up to me, she said, ‘Oh I saw your YouTube show this week.’ Something like that and I said, ‘Oh thank you’ and she said, ‘I didn’t say I liked it’ and I was like, ‘Oh…’ So I don’t know if she was just joking with me, I’m not sure. But, I was like, ‘Okay, well people know what it is.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)