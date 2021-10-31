Game Changer Wrestling has announced Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley for their event, Evil Deeds, on November 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan.
It will be available to stream on FITE. Here is the updated lineup:
* Rina Yamashita vs. Charli Evans
* Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch
* Masashi Takeda and Alex Colon vs. Jeff King and Neil Diamond Cutter
* Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. Atticus and Eddy Only
* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona
